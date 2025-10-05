Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DHR opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

