Wrapped XTZ Self Reported Market Cap Hits $759.70 Million (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Wrapped XTZ has a market capitalization of $759.70 million and approximately $139.60 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Token Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.71731661 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $60,396.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

