Hey Anon (ANON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.17 Million

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Hey Anon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. Hey Anon has a market cap of $23.17 million and $248.67 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

Hey Anon Token Profile

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,429,200 tokens. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,429,200.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.75616436 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $199,811.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

