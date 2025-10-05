Pump.fun (PUMP) Trading 34.6% Higher This Week

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Pump.fun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $488.14 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pump.fun has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pump.fun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00703557 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $448,394,110.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pump.fun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pump.fun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.