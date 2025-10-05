iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

