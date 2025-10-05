Orderly Price Up 80.8% Over Last Week (ORDER)

Orderly (ORDER) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Orderly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orderly has a market capitalization of $71.75 million and $95.93 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orderly has traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

About Orderly

Orderly launched on August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,446,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network. The official message board for Orderly is orderly.network/blog.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,446,846.37183214 with 308,078,657.66235236 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.38286625 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $77,455,697.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orderly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

