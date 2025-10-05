F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) Short Interest Up 86.4% in September

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.98.
F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF
F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile
