F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) Short Interest Up 86.4% in September

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF ( NASDAQ:RBIL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

