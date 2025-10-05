RZcoin (RZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.38 Thousand

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One RZcoin token can currently be bought for $89.23 or 0.00072500 BTC on popular exchanges. RZcoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $178.38 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RZcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

About RZcoin

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 90.60837883 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $153,410.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

