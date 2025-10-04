Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $286.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.11. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

