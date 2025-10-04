Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 855,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 261,476 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

