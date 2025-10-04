Financial Comparison: Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) and The Competition

Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ – Get Free Report) is one of 453 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Flag Ship Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flag Ship Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Flag Ship Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flag Ship Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors 4804 9986 15985 364 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 154.99%. Given Flag Ship Acquisition’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flag Ship Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flag Ship Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flag Ship Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 10.39, indicating that their average share price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.1% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -141.25% -80.77% Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors -2,606.23% -412.56% -44.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -$6.17 million -0.17 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors $441.21 million -$69.02 million -9.15

Flag Ship Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Flag Ship Acquisition. Flag Ship Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flag Ship Acquisition rivals beat Flag Ship Acquisition on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flag Ship Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.