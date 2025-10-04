Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Journey Beyond Wealth LLC

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $144.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

