Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

