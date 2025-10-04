Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys 1,850 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IHF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

