Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

