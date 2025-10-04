Sava Infond d.o.o. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $543.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.58 and a 200 day moving average of $447.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

