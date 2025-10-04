Willner & Heller LLC Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.