Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.7% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

