The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,703,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,000,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,450,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TTD stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

