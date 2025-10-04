AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 100,247 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,247 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $147,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $813,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $266,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 80.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $595.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

