AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $43.16 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 768,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 137,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

