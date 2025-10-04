Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Sells 20,055 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 2.7% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $56.13 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

