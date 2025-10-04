Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $283.80 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

