AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7%

TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

