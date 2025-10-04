Head-To-Head Survey: SUMITOMO CHEMCL (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) versus Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and SUMITOMO CHEMCL (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CHEMCL has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.70 -$206.10 million ($2.92) -6.42 SUMITOMO CHEMCL $17.12 billion 0.32 $254.70 million $0.17 96.62

This table compares Compass Minerals International and SUMITOMO CHEMCL”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SUMITOMO CHEMCL has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMITOMO CHEMCL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and SUMITOMO CHEMCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -9.87% -16.70% -2.77% SUMITOMO CHEMCL 0.35% 0.80% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and SUMITOMO CHEMCL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 2 2 1 0 1.80 SUMITOMO CHEMCL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than SUMITOMO CHEMCL.

Summary

SUMITOMO CHEMCL beats Compass Minerals International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About SUMITOMO CHEMCL

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

