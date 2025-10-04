Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 15,264 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 491,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

