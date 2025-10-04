Stanich Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Stanich Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 214,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.