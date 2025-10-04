AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 28,849 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9%
NYSE ALLY opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.18.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ally Financial
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.