Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

