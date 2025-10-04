Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,307,000 after purchasing an additional 485,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,912,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,802,000 after buying an additional 632,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 322,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,076,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after purchasing an additional 649,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

