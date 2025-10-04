Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $431.24.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

