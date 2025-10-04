Bank Hapoalim BM Has $238,000 Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Nova by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nova by 122.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $322.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.76. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $336.78.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

