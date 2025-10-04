Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP) to Hold

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
