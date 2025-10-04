ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,085 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CFG opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.