Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael Dube Sells 1,871 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

NTLA opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 179,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

