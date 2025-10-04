PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $44,726.72 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $44,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,718.32. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

