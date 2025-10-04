UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $360.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.58. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

