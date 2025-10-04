Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Boosted by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.9% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.25 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

