Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $259,351,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

