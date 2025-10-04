Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $246.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

