Ameriflex Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ameriflex Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

