Peoples Bank OH Sells 612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 175,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 212,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 126,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

