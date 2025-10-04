Corundum Group Inc. Has $861,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

