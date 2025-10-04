Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.32.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

