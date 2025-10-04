Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RTX comprises 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.