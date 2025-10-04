Grassi Investment Management Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.