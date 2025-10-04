Impact Investors Inc Has $234,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Impact Investors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

