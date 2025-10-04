Apexium Financial LP Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,203 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

