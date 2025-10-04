Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 204 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $300.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.93 and its 200 day moving average is $306.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

