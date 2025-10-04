Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

